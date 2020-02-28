Monday marks the first National Egg McMuffin Day. According to McDonald’s, anyway.

The fast food chain made the declaration Friday morning in a news release, announcing from 6 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Monday anyone who visits McDonald’s can get a free Egg McMuffin.

“While we’re giving the Egg McMuffin its moment, we’re really honoring our breakfast fans who have woken up with McDonald’s breakfast for nearly 50 years. And we just thought, ‘hey, why not declare March 2 as National Egg McMuffin Day?’,” said David Tovar, Vice President of U.S. Communications in the release.

According to the release, customers need only download and log in to the McDonald’s app to redeem the free sandwich.