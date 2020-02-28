Alton man faces capital murder charge in infant’s death

An Alton man is facing capital murder charges after an infant succumbed to injuries sustained while in his care.

According to a news release, the Alton Police Department responded to a Mission hospital in reference to an injury to a child report on Monday.

Alton investigators were informed by medical personnel that a 4-month-old male infant had been admitted to the hospital with head trauma.

Investigators learned that the infant had been in the care and custody of 28-year-old Edgar Cruz Reyes Vallejo at the time of his injury, the release read.

Vallejo is reported to be the infant’s mother’s boyfriend.

Investigators met with Vallejo, who provided a sworn statement regarding his involvement in the case. He was then charged and arraigned on injury to a child charges.

According to the release, investigators later learned that the infant had died as a result of his injuries. An autopsy was ordered and later performed, and the manner of the infant’s death was ruled a homicide.

Alton investigators have since upgraded the charges against Vallejo to capital murder.

Investigators are asking anyone with any additional information regarding this case to contact the Alton Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (956) 432-0700.