Weslaco High junior wins statewide speech contest

WACO — A junior from Weslaco High won first place and a $6,000 scholarship in the Texas Farm Bureau Free Enterprise Speech Contest earlier this month.

Cooper Ford, son of Weslaco residents Cleve and Miriam Ford, topped 12 other speakers from across the state in the annual contest.

“Participating students share their perspectives on the benefits of the free enterprise system and discuss the U.S. Constitution,” Texas Farm Bureau said in a statement.

Ford is a member of the Weslaco High National Honor Society and FFA Chapter, where he serves as an officer and competes in speaking events.