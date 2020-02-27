Texas Rio Grande Valley’s Desirea Buerge (21) reaches over Cal State Bakersfield’s Vanessa Austin (54) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 in Edinburg, Texas. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |dlopez@themonitor.com
Texas Rio Grande Valley’s Ashlei Lopez (22) on a drive to the basket against Cal State Bakersfield’s Ashley Austin (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 in Edinburg, Texas. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |dlopez@themonitor.com
Texas Rio Grande Valley’s Desirea Buerge (21) and Cal State Bakersfield’s Jayden Eggleston (10) get after a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 in Edinburg, Texas. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |dlopez@themonitor.com
Texas Rio Grande Valley’s Desirea Buerge (21)attempts to shoot against Cal State Bakersfield’s Vanessa Austin (54) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 in Edinburg, Texas. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |dlopez@themonitor.com
Texas Rio Grande Valley’s Ashlei Lopez (22) on a drive to the basket against Cal State Bakersfield’s Vanessa Austin (54) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 in Edinburg, Texas. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |dlopez@themonitor.com
Texas Rio Grande Valley’s Iva Belosevic (3) and Cal State Bakersfield’s Jayden Eggleston (10) vie for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 in Edinburg, Texas. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |dlopez@themonitor.com
Texas Rio Grande Valley’s Halie Jones (24) battles Cal State Bakersfield’s Jayden Eggleston (10) and Vanessa Austin (54) for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 in Edinburg, Texas. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |dlopez@themonitor.com
Texas Rio Grande Valley’s Halie Jones (24) and Cal State Bakersfield’s Vanessa Austin (54) battle for a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 in Edinburg, Texas. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |dlopez@themonitor.com
Texas Rio Grande Valley’s Trelynn Tyler (5) on a drive to the basket against Cal State Bakersfield’s Miacle Saxon (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 in Edinburg, Texas. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |dlopez@themonitor.com

