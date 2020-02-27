Local NewsMultimediaPhotosSportsUTRGV Vaqueros Photo Gallery: UTRGV Trelynn Tyler hits a career-high five three-pointers to sink Cal State Bakersfield 74-65 Delcia Lopez - February 27, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ReddIt Texas Rio Grande Valley’s Desirea Buerge (21) reaches over Cal State Bakersfield’s Vanessa Austin (54) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 in Edinburg, Texas. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |dlopez@themonitor.com Texas Rio Grande Valley’s Ashlei Lopez (22) on a drive to the basket against Cal State Bakersfield’s Ashley Austin (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 in Edinburg, Texas. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |dlopez@themonitor.com Texas Rio Grande Valley’s Desirea Buerge (21) and Cal State Bakersfield’s Jayden Eggleston (10) get after a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 in Edinburg, Texas. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |dlopez@themonitor.com Texas Rio Grande Valley’s Desirea Buerge (21)attempts to shoot against Cal State Bakersfield’s Vanessa Austin (54) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 in Edinburg, Texas. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |dlopez@themonitor.com Texas Rio Grande Valley’s Ashlei Lopez (22) on a drive to the basket against Cal State Bakersfield’s Vanessa Austin (54) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 in Edinburg, Texas. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |dlopez@themonitor.com Texas Rio Grande Valley’s Iva Belosevic (3) and Cal State Bakersfield’s Jayden Eggleston (10) vie for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 in Edinburg, Texas. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |dlopez@themonitor.com Texas Rio Grande Valley’s Halie Jones (24) battles Cal State Bakersfield’s Jayden Eggleston (10) and Vanessa Austin (54) for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 in Edinburg, Texas. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |dlopez@themonitor.com Texas Rio Grande Valley’s Halie Jones (24) and Cal State Bakersfield’s Vanessa Austin (54) battle for a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 in Edinburg, Texas. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |dlopez@themonitor.com Texas Rio Grande Valley’s Trelynn Tyler (5) on a drive to the basket against Cal State Bakersfield’s Miacle Saxon (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 in Edinburg, Texas. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |dlopez@themonitor.com RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR More voting early in Hidalgo County than in 2016 Tearful testimony in second day of intox manslaughter trial Former RGC school district employee arrested for bribery sues district Donna Lakes murder suspect bond further reduced Mission man convicted of child sexual abuse