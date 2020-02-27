Mission man convicted of child sexual abuse

A Mission man was convicted Monday of sexually assaulting two children, Hidalgo County Criminal District Attorney Ricardo Rodriguez Jr. announced in a news release Wednesday.

Luis Nava Jr., 53, will serve a total of 45 years for two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, a first degree felony, that occurred in August 1997 and two counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact, a second degree felony, that occurred in February 2001.

The victims, at the time, were 9 and 7 years old.

“Our office will continue to work with all law enforcement agencies to bring sexual predators to justice,” Rodriguez said. “There is nothing more precious than the life of a child.”

Suspicions of child abuse can be reported to (800) 252-5400 — a 24 hour hotline.