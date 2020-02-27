Longtime IBC banker celebrates 50 years in industry this year

McALLEN — This week IBC Bank announced the retirement of Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Dora Brown. She has been employed with IBC Bank for 30 years, overseeing the advertising, public relations, community outreach, and financial education efforts for IBC Bank-McAllen.

In 1996, Brown was the leading force behind the creation of Minitropolis, IBC Bank’s signature financial literacy program that provides students an opportunity to experience how a community operates by giving them a variety of real-world positions in mini stores and mini-city government.

“Dora has been a dedicated and trusted executive of our company. Her institutional knowledge and dedication to IBC Bank’s mission of ‘doing more’ has been invaluable to our employees, customers and the entire community,” said IBC Bank Chairman and CEO Dennis E. Nixon. “The passion that Dora has exhibited for financial literacy and community service is truly inspiring.”

Those who work closely with her, especially the teachers, staff and students who have participated in Minitropolis throughout the years, have benefited immensely from her mentorship and are sad to see her go.

“Dora has not only imparted knowledge, she has inspired enthusiasm for learning and financial literacy and helped to build a stronger community and generations of future leaders,” said Sam Houston Elementary School Principal Debra Loya Thomas. “She has definitely set the bar high for others to follow and my colleagues and I are grateful to have had the opportunity to work alongside of her for so many years.”

Throughout her career, Brown has earned numerous accolades for her service to the community, and has served in a variety of voluntary positions including: Leadership McAllen Alex Longoria Leadership Award, McAllen Woman of the Year, Pharr Rotary Club Presidential Award and Paul Harris Fellow, McAllen Leadership Class XIV, Texas Bankers Association LIFE Award (Leaders in Financial Education), McAllen Chamber of Commerce Volunteer Award, Rio Grande Valley Walk of Fame Award for Community Service, and UT Pan American- International Women’s Board Humanitarian Award.

“I am grateful for the leadership and mentorship Dora has provided to our employees here in McAllen and across the bank’s two-state footprint,” said IBC Bank-McAllen President and CEO Adrian Villarreal. “At IBC Bank, we strive to make a difference in the communities we serve, and have been successful at implementing multiple initiatives that have helped many of our customers throughout the years because of Dora’s hard work and dedication.”

Brown will be retiring from her post as chief marketing officer at IBC Bank-McAllen, but she is confident that her team will continue the bank’s legacy of ‘doing more’ for customers, the community and particularly students, long after she leaves.

“What kept me at IBC Bank all these years are the customers and the people I work with,” Brown said. “I have been fortunate to have the opportunity to build relationships and friendships with customers and community members, and to play a role in the lives of special students throughout McAllen and the Rio Grande Valley. I am proud to have played a role in the growth and success of such an amazing community bank.”

Brown began her banking career in 1970 at Merchants Marine Bank as a receptionist and was soon transferred to the New Accounts Department, and later to Secretary to the President. In 1980, she began working for Valley Federal Savings as Vice President of Operations. In 1990, when Valley Federal Savings became International Bank of Commerce, she began her career in marketing. In May of this year, Brown will receive the 50 Year Banker Award from the Texas Bankers Foundation.

Brown attended Texas Southmost College in Brownville and Lee College in Baytown, Texas. She also attended Bank Marketing School at the University of Colorado.

Upon her retirement, Brown plans to do more traveling with her husband Joe, and spend time with daughter Jamie-Lynne and granddaughter Nyla Isabel.