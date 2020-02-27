Donna Lakes murder suspect bond further reduced

A 17-year-old man accused of gunning down a 19-year-old man on Jan. 14 had his bond lowered again, court records reflect.

Carlos Julian Contreras, who is charged with murder over accusations he shot and killed Genaro Isaiah “Izzy” Castillo near a sugar cane field in the Donna Lakes area, is now being held on a $200,000 bond, according to court records.

Contreras appeared in court Thursday on a motion for reconsideration to have his bond further reduced from $250,000 to $85,000, telling the court the $250,000 bond was beyond his financial means, according to the motion.

Instead, he received a $50,000 reduction in his bond.

Authorities say Contreras shot Castillo in the leg, torso and head.

After his arrest, Hidalgo County Sheriff J.E. “Eddie” Guerra said Contreras and Castillo were involved in a criminal enterprise, but did not elaborate on the alleged criminal activity.

A probable cause affidavit for Contreras’ arrest also provides no details about that allegation.

Contreras, a high school baseball player for PSJA Memorial, sought a gun from an associate before allegedly shooting and killing Castillo, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Witnesses told investigators the 17-year-old had been looking for a gun “to ‘take out ‘Izzy’ and ‘Reggie’ before they took him out.’”

Contreras is the sole suspect in the case, Guerra has said.

As of Thursday night, he remained incarcerated in county jail, records show.