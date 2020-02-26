EDINBURG — The UTRGV women’s basketball team is entering the final stretch of Western Athletic Conference action. But before the Vaqueros head to Las Vegas for the WAC tournament in early March, they’ll have two more chances to build momentum in front of their home crowd.

UTRGV (11-15, 6-7) will host California State-Bakersfield at 7 tonight and Grand Canyon at noon Saturday for Senior Day, where the Vaqueros will honor the team’s three seniors — Megan Johnson and graduate students Jordan Agustus and Desirea Buerge.

“We need the band, we need the cheerleaders, we need some students to come out. We’ve got two left, and on Saturday, we’ll get to honor our three seniors, so it’s a good week to be a Vaquero. We need some support out there,” UTRGV head coach Lane Lord said.

When playing at the UTRGV Fieldhouse, the Vaqueros are 9-4 on the season. Away from home, however, UTRGV’s record is just 2-11, bringing their overall mark to 11-15.

With the two home games this week, UTRGV hopes to close out WAC play strong.

When UTRGV faced CSUB earlier this season Feb. 1, the Roadrunners were in first place in the WAC. That mattered none to the Vaqueros, though, as they walked onto CSUB’s home court and left with a 66-52 victory.

Two days earlier, UTRGV went toe-to-toe on the road against Grand Canyon, one of the toughest places to play in the WAC, and dropped one in overtime 62-60.

Now, the Roadrunners and Antelopes must journey down to the Valley.

Grand Canyon sits tied with Missouri-Kansas City atop the WAC at 10-3 and 17-10 overall, while California State-Bakersfield is 15-11 and 7-6 in the WAC. Meanwhile, UTRGV comes in at No. 6 in the WAC standings, tied with New Mexico State.

The Vaqueros have been hampered as of late. In their last outing, a 74-63 win over New Mexico State, the Vaqueros were without Agustus, Johnson and Zhane Templeton, who have a combined 49 starts between them this season.

Together, they’ve produced an average of 27.1, so their availability going forward will be crucial for the Vaqueros.