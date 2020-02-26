La Grulla police investigating early morning attempted murder and suicide

LA GRULLA — Police responded to what’s being described as an attempted murder and suicide here early Wednesday morning.

According to a statement from La Grulla police, officers responded to an address on Camelia Street at about 3:11 a.m. regarding a domestic call.

When police arrived, they spoke with a woman who called 9-1-1 and who said there had been a shooting.

“Another female was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to the hospital,” the statement read. “The male barricaded himself in his bedroom and shot himself. He was transported to a hospital but later was pronounced dead.”

The statement did not reference the woman’s condition, but it was previously reported as critical.

Sgt. Carlos Delgado, Starr County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, says deputies responded to the scene to assist and described the man and woman in the incident as husband and wife.

The case is still under investigation and the shooting victims have not yet been identified.