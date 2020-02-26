It’s the second round of the University Interscholastic League Boys Basketball State Playoffs. Of all the Rio Grande Valley teams left standing, there’s just one RGV vs. RGV matchup, and it’s a big one.

So big, they’re taking it to Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg, the home of the RGV Vipers.

McAllen Rowe (27-7, 13-1) and Weslaco High (27-11, 9-3) are slated to meet in the Region IV-6A Area Round of the playoffs Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Bert Ogden Arena.

Both the Rowe and Weslaco gyms are routinely filled throughout their regular season games, so the Panthers and Warriors will play under the bright lights of Bert Ogden Arena.

Tip-off between Rowe and Weslaco is slated for 7:30 p.m. Doors are set to open one hour prior to tip at 6:30 p.m.

Students of McAllen Rowe and Weslaco High receive free admission with a Student ID. General admission tickets start at $5.

Tickets can be purchased at the Bert Ogden Arena box office or online through BertOgdenArena.com.