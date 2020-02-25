McAllen schools offering tuition free pre-K

McALLEN — McAllen schools announced a tuition-free pre-kinder opportunity in a statement Monday.

Under the Universal Pre-K system, 198 students can be included for free on a first come, first serve basis, the release stated. The program will be offered at Castañeda, Rayburn, Hendricks, Bonham and Fields Elementary schools.

“A full-day Pre-Kindergarten Program is vitally important in getting a child’s education started on the right path,” the statement read. “That’s why McAllen ISD is offering an opportunity to admit nearly 200 additional Pre-Kinder students on a tuition-free basis for next school year.”

Children can be registered for the program at any of the participating campuses, the release read.

Families do not have to live within the designated school’s attendance zone.

“We are excited to expand our Pre-Kindergarten Program to allow this opportunity for families, who did not previously qualify, to participate free of charge,” McAllen ISD Superintendent J.A. Gonzalez wrote in the statement. “In Pre-Kindergarten, our children will develop the knowledge and habits which form the basis for future learning.”

According to the release, parents wishing to register their child in the program are expected to provide the child’s birth certificate, immunization record, social security card, proof of residency and proof of income. To enroll in the program, children must be 4 years old on or before Sept. 1, 2020.

McAllen ISD also continues to offer pre-K on a tuition basis at all 19 campuses, the release states. For additional questions, families may contact the McAllen ISD Student Outreach office at (956) 687-6473.