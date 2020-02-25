Early voting in Starr County up from 2016 presidential primary

In just the first week of early voting, Starr County is on pace to surpass their early voting turnout during the 2016 presidential primary.

During the first five days of early voting last week, 6,049 people voted in the Democratic Primary in Starr County, according to data from the Texas Secretary of State’s office. That figure equals more than half of the 9,128 people who voted early in 2016.

In the Republican primary, only 22 people voted early which is still more than in 2016 as there was no Republican primary in Starr County that year.

Still, there’s only one polling site for the Republican Primary, located at the county courthouse, while there are four polling sites available for the Democratic Primary.

While the early voting turnout in the Democratic Primary will likely surpass that of 2016, the number of people who have voted so far is only 18% of registered voters.

In 2016, about 30% of registered voters in Starr County voted early while the total turnout rate for the 2016 primary in the county was 41.9%.