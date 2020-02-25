Donna ISD moving on from head football coaches Leal, Marichalar

Donna Independent School District announced it will not be bringing back Donna High head football coach Ramiro Leal, or Donna North head football coach Joe Marichalar next year.

Leal spent the last seven years as the head football coach of the Redskins, leading them to a 37-36 record during his tenure. Donna High went 3-7 overall and 2-7 in District 16-5A DI play this past season. Leal and Donna last put together a winning season just two years ago as the Redskins finished 6-4 overall and 5-4 in a 10-team district, but missed out on the playoffs. Leal, who has spent over 30 years with Donna ISD, will remain with the district, moving to an athletic administrative role.

Marichalar spent just two seasons as Donna North’s head football coach, compiling an 0-20 record while competing in District 31-6A, one of South Texas’ strongest football districts with Edinburg Vela, Weslaco High and Weslaco East. Marichalar’s contract was set to expire over the summer, but the district decided it would not be renewed. He was previously the head coach at Edouch-Elsa.

The search is now on for two new head football coaches for Donna ISD.