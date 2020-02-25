Arrest made in Elsa middle school burglary

ELSA — Police here have made one arrest and are continuing to search for two suspects after a burglary at David Ybarra Middle School.

Frank Daniel Flores, born in 2001, was arrested Monday and charged with burglary of a building, according to Elsa Police Chief Robert McGinnis.

“There’s still two other suspects that we’re trying to identify,” McGinnis said.

Edcouch-Elsa ISD released a statement last week asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects.

The break-in occurred Feb. 18 with several items stolen, according to the statement.

McGinnis said that none of those items were recovered during Monday’s arrest.

“They were driving a John Deere Gator,” McGinnis said. “We’re not 100% sure where the Gator came from. The kid that we arrested yesterday, we executed a search warrant/arrest warrant at his house and the Gator was not there. We don’t know who has the Gator, where the Gator came from, whether it’s stolen, whether it belongs to somebody; we don’t know at this point.”

According to McGinnis, screenshots and videos of the crime have been circulated on social media.

“Actually that’s how he (Flores) was identified, was from the Facebook picture,” he said.

In its release, Edcouch-Elsa ISD said that it is offering a reward for information leading to an arrest in the case. Tips can be reported by calling or texting (956) 255-6672.