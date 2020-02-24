San Juan man awaits trial on murder charge

EDINBURG — Jury selection for a 27-year-old man charged with murder for a 2017 killing has been pushed to Tuesday afternoon.

Lamar Lawson had been scheduled for jury selection Monday.

The 27-year-old San Juan resident is charged with one count of murder for the Nov. 28, 2017, killing of 51-year-old Sonya De La Cruz.

He has pleaded not guilty and remains in jail on a $700,000 bond.

McAllen police found De La Cruz’s body at about 5:23 a.m. in the 600 block of West Beech Avenue in McAllen and investigators determined she died of blunt force trauma to the head from punches to her face and being run over with a vehicle.

Authorities arrested Lawson after surveillance video from homes showed that someone driving a Chevrolet Equinox had picked De La Cruz up from a hotel, a probable cause affidavit stated.

Police allege Lawson was the driver of the vehicle.

In letters to the court, Lawson admits to an altercation but says she charged at him with a knife.