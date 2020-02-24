Edinburg Vela’s Tony Requena (3) drives to the basket against San Benito in a 6A Bi-district playoff game at Edinburg Vela on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
Edinburg Vela’s Austin Garza (10) drives to the basket against San Benito in a 6A Bi-district playoff game at Edinburg Vela on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
Edinburg Vela’s Kaleb Coronado (12) passes the ball across the court against San Benito in a 6A Bi-district playoff game at Edinburg Vela on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
Edinburg Vela’s Troy Requena (3) attempts a basket against San Benito in a 6A Bi-district playoff game at Edinburg Vela on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
Edinburg Vela’ Troy Hernandez (24) celebrates a basket against San Benito in a 6A Bi-district playoff game at Edinburg Vela on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
Edinburg Vela’s Austin Garza (10) attempts a basket against San Benito’s Joseph Sanchez (21) in a 6A Bi-district playoff game at Edinburg Vela on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
Edinburg Vela’s Bobby Espericueta (23) and San Benito’s Juan Constante (11) battle for position under the net in a 6A Bi-district playoff game at Edinburg Vela on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
Edinburg Vela’s Bobby Espericueta (23) goes to the basket against San Benito in a 6A Bi-district playoff game at Edinburg Vela on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
Edinburg Vela’s Kaleb Coronado (12) drives to the basket against San Benito in a 6A Bi-district playoff game at Edinburg Vela on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
Edinburg Vela’s Kaleb Coronado (12) advances the ball against San Benito in a 6A Bi-district playoff game at Edinburg Vela on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR