MultimediaPhotos Photo Gallery: Edinburg Vela defeats San Benito in Bi-district playoff Joel Martinez - February 24, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ReddIt Edinburg Vela’s Tony Requena (3) drives to the basket against San Benito in a 6A Bi-district playoff game at Edinburg Vela on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Edinburg Vela’s Austin Garza (10) drives to the basket against San Benito in a 6A Bi-district playoff game at Edinburg Vela on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Edinburg Vela’s Kaleb Coronado (12) passes the ball across the court against San Benito in a 6A Bi-district playoff game at Edinburg Vela on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Edinburg Vela’s Troy Requena (3) attempts a basket against San Benito in a 6A Bi-district playoff game at Edinburg Vela on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Edinburg Vela’ Troy Hernandez (24) celebrates a basket against San Benito in a 6A Bi-district playoff game at Edinburg Vela on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Edinburg Vela’s Austin Garza (10) attempts a basket against San Benito’s Joseph Sanchez (21) in a 6A Bi-district playoff game at Edinburg Vela on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Edinburg Vela’s Bobby Espericueta (23) and San Benito’s Juan Constante (11) battle for position under the net in a 6A Bi-district playoff game at Edinburg Vela on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Edinburg Vela’s Bobby Espericueta (23) goes to the basket against San Benito in a 6A Bi-district playoff game at Edinburg Vela on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Edinburg Vela’s Kaleb Coronado (12) drives to the basket against San Benito in a 6A Bi-district playoff game at Edinburg Vela on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Edinburg Vela’s Kaleb Coronado (12) advances the ball against San Benito in a 6A Bi-district playoff game at Edinburg Vela on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Photo Gallery: La Joya sinks a three pointer at the buzzer to down McAllen Memorial 52-50 Photo Gallery: Bi-District McAllen Memorial falls to Laredo Nixon 42-38 Photo Gallery: Bi-District Mission Veterans with a nail bitter over Valley View 36-32 Photo Gallery: Cierre con Broche de Oro Don Fred Renk Photo Gallery: UTRGV Vaqueros clip Seattle U Redhawks 79-72