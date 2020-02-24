Monitor opens nominations for 2020 Women We Love honorees

Nominations are now open for The Monitor’s Women We Love series.

Coinciding with Women’s History Month, the series, which launched in 2017, recognizes women community leaders every Thursday and Monday in the month of March, beginning March 5.

We are looking for women who have made a change in their community and excelled in their field.

Nominations are accepted from readers across the Rio Grande Valley for women who have made an impact.

Submissions must be emailed to community@themonitor.com and include the nominee’s full name, hometown, contact information and reason for nomination. The deadline for nominations is 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29.

Past submissions have included Dr. Jennifer Garza, the chief of surgery at Rio Grande Regional in McAllen; Anita Ramirez, a former florist who dedicated her life toward nonprofit and community organization work; and Luisa Montalvo, an avid volunteer of Ruff House Rescue, saving more than 500 stray dogs from kill shelters.

Monitor editors will select the group of women who will be featured.