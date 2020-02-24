FBI agents seen at home of Edinburg politiquero

FBI agents raided the home of an Edinburg politiquero Monday morning.

Agents could be seen outside the home of Miguel Angel Garza in the 700 block of Cano Street in Edinburg.

Garza is a well-known campaign supporter of various elected officials.

He most recently supported David Torres and Deanna Dominguez during the 2019 Edinburg municipal election.

Garza also made headlines for a DWI arrest in May 2018.

Garza faced criticism when Torres stepped in on his behalf in the case, having Garza released before he could face a municipal judge.

FBI Spokeswoman Michelle Lee confirmed agents were conducting law enforcement operations, but could not comment on why the agency was there.