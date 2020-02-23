TXDoT to close lanes on Interstate Highway 2

The Texas Department of Transportation will close lanes at night along Interstate Highway 2 until Thursday.

The city of McAllen advised drivers about possible traffic delays and interruptions in a news release Friday.

A contractor will be removing temporary concrete barriers from both the eastbound and westbound main lanes to install luminaires on the center barrier.

Three roadways will be affected: IH-2 westbound main lane from Main Street through Ware Road, IH-2 eastbound main lane from Ware Road through Main Street, and IH-2 westbound frontage roads from Main Street through Bicentennial Boulevard.

On Monday, IH-2 eastbound and westbound main lanes will be reduced to one lane with the left lane closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. The westbound Frontage Road will also be closed from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the IH-2 eastbound and westbound main lanes, as well as the left lane, will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.