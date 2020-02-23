Passengers numbers soar at McAllen airport

2019 was a record-setting year for enplanements at McAllen International Airport.

According to a news release, McAllen International Airport (MFE) experienced approximately 432,178 passenger boardings last year, a 20% increase from 2018.

The 2019 passenger boardings also happen to be the highest number of enplanements in MFE’s history.

“We are pleased that McAllen International Airport served a record number of passengers for business and leisure travel in 2019,” said Mayor James E. Darling in the news release. “McAllen’s International Airport is the leading facility in the Rio Grande Valley offering world class amenities, service and destinations. As the City of McAllen continues to find ways to expand and improve our airport, we expect that passengers from throughout the region will find flying out of McAllen International Airport is their best option to wherever in the world they are flying.”

American Airlines, United, Allegiant and Aeromar currently offer flights out of MFE. The airport offers daily global connections via Dallas and Houston, nonstop daily service to Las Vegas and Mexico City, as well as seasonal nonstop connections to Los Angeles, Orlando, and Phoenix.

“Over the last 20 years, MFE’s compounded annual growth rate in passenger enplanements has trended progressively steady at 1.4%,” read the release. “This steady growth has positioned MFE as the leading airport in the Rio Grande Valley, having captured the majority of market share since 2012. The trend continued in 2019, with MFE capturing 48% of market share in the region over Harlingen (38%) and Brownsville (14%).”

The airlines at MFE have experienced market growth, with seats in the market up for American at 21.1%, United at 11.2% and Allegiant at 33%. This resulted in double-digit growth in boardings for each of the airlines with American at 22%, United at 16%, and Allegiant at 30%.

“We are proud of the strong relationships that we have forged with our airline partners,” said City Manager Roel “Roy” Rodriguez, P.E. “Our strong performance in 2019 reflects the success of these efforts. We remain committed to work alongside the airlines and understand how we can better serve our community.”

Travelers are encouraged to visit MFE’s social media sites for up to date information on great travel deals.

For more airport flight information go to www.mcallenairport.com.