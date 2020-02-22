EDINBURG — With back-to-back overtime losses against New Mexico State, one of which with the 2019 Western Athletic Conference Tournament championship on the line, the UTRGV women’s basketball team feels like it has unfinished business to take care of.

Today’s grudge match against New Mexico State, which UTRGV has labeled “Unfinished Business,” is slated for a noon tip-off as the Vaqueros (10-15, 5-7 WAC) look to settle the score against the Aggies (9-16, 6-6 WAC).

It started in last year’s WAC Tournament that UTRGV and New Mexico State battled in the championship game with an automatic berth to the 2019 NCAA Tournament on the line. It took two overtime periods to decide a winner, but UTRGV ended up on the wrong side of the decision, falling 76-73 to watch the Aggies celebrate punching their ticket to the big dance.

Adding more fuel to the Vaqueros fire, earlier this year on Jan. 23, UTRGV nearly took down the Aggies in their own building in overtime. UTRGV guard Trelynn Tyler drained a jumper to give the Vaqueros a 75-74 lead with 6.6 second remaining, but New Mexico State’s Adrianna Henderson drained the game-winner with .2 seconds left on the clock for a 76-75 win.

With back-to-back tough losses to the Aggies, the Vaqueros are looking to change things as New Mexico State visits the UTRGV Fieldhouse today, a place UTRGV is 8-4 on the year.

While having the home court is in the UTRGV’s favor, the Vaqueros have endured tough losses over the years to New Mexico State, which is consistently one of the top programs in the WAC.

The women’s hoops programs at UTRGV and New Mexico State have clashed 21 times — the Aggies have won 19 of them and nine straight against the Vaqueros.

UTRGV’s last victory against the Aggies happened on March 5, 2016, by a score of 66-55. The Vaqueros are hoping to change that by handling their “Unfinished Business” with a win over New Mexico State on Saturday.

Tip-off between UTRGV and New Mexico State is slated for noon at the UTRGV Fieldhouse. The first 200 fans in attendance will receive “Unfinished Business” t-shirts.