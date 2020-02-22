La Joya Juan Barrientos (24), Armando Marin (10) and Hector Romero (31) celebrate the game winning three-point shot by teammate Santiago Rodriguez with three seconds left on the game clock against McAllen Memorial during a District 30-6A seeding game at Mission High school gymnasium on Friday, Feb.21, 2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
La Joya Esequiel Garcia (20) and Santiago Rodriguez (5) tie up McAllen Memorial Christian Espinoza (2) during a District 30-6A seeding game at Mission High school gymnasium on Friday, Feb.21, 2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
McAllen Memorial Hugo Bazan (1) gets stripped of the ball by La Joya Juan Barrientos (24) during a District 30-6A seeding game at Mission High school gymnasium on Friday, Feb.21, 2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
La Joya Santiago Rodriguez (5) looks to pass the ball against McAllen Memorial defender Colin Baus (24) during a District 30-6A seeding game at Mission High school gymnasium on Friday, Feb.21, 2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
La Joya Esequiel Garcia (20) and McAllen Memorial Rj Roth (12) vie for a rebound during a District 30-6A seeding game at Mission High school gymnasium on Friday, Feb.21, 2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
La Joya Ethan Moya (3) Santiago Rodriguez (5) and Esequiel Garcia (20 vie for a rebound against McAllen Memorial Rj Roth (12) during a District 30-6A seeding game at Mission High school gymnasium on Friday, Feb.21, 2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
La Joya Santiago Rodriguez (5) on a drive to the basket against McAllen Memorial Rj Roth (12) during a District 30-6A seeding game at Mission High school gymnasium on Friday, Feb.21, 2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
La Joya Santiago Rodriguez (5) makes a rebound against McAllen Memorial Colin Baus (24) during a District 30-6A seeding game at Mission High school gymnasium on Friday, Feb.21, 2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
La Joya Santiago Rodriguez (5) battles for a rebound against McAllen Memorial Sebastian Ramirez (23) during a District 30-6A seeding game at Mission High school gymnasium on Friday, Feb.21, 2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
La Joya Bernardo Vera (23) drives to the basket against McAllen Memorial Colin Baus (24) during a District 30-6A seeding game at Mission High school gymnasium on Friday, Feb.21, 2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR