CBP seizes millions in drugs at bridges

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is reporting having stopped multiple attempts of smuggling methamphetamine into the United States.

On Feb. 14, CBP officers working at the Anzalduas International Bridge referred a silver 2010 Chrysler Sebring for further inspection, according to a news release.

The vehicle, which was driven by a male Mexican citizen, was found to have 40 packages of alleged methamphetamine, weighing approximately 49.38 pounds and worth $988,000.

“I commend our frontline officers for their hard work and exceptional dedication to the CBP mission in helping keep dangerous drugs out of our communities,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez of the Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry. “Interceptions of hard narcotics are indicative of the resiliency displayed by our officers every day, as they conduct daily operations.”

The driver of the vehicle, a 50-year-old man from Los Herreras, Nuevo Leon, Mexico, was turned over to agents with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) for further investigation.

Two days later, CBP officers at the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility intercepted a tractor trailer with almost 900 pounds of methamphetamine, as well as other hard narcotics.

The tractor trailer was hauling a commercial shipment of broccoli when it was referred for further examination.

According to a news release, a non-intrusive imaging inspection revealed a total of 432 packages of alleged narcotics hidden inside the trailer.

In total, CBP officers seized 341 packages of alleged methamphetamine, weighing 895 pounds (406 kg) and valued at $18,000,000, 87 packages of alleged marijuana weighing 202 pounds (91.5 kg) and valued at $40,000, three packages of alleged heroin with a weight of 8.82 pounds (4 kg) and valued at $353,000, and one package weighing 3.31 pounds (1.5 kg) of alleged cocaine valued at $25,500.

“This was truly a notable seizure in the commercial environment,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Port of Hidalgo/Pharr/ Anzalduas. “Our officers’ ability to maintain an excellent enforcement posture while keeping trade flowing and uninterrupted is one of our main priorities.”

The narcotics and the tractor trailer were seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations. The case remains under investigation by HSI.