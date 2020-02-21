Arrest warrant issued for mother whose daughter was killed in crash

An arrest warrant has been issued for the mother of an 8-year-old girl killed in an early morning wreck in Rio Grande City earlier this month.

Elia De La Cruz is set to turn herself in Monday, according to 229th District Attorney Omar Escobar, after which she will be arraigned on a charge of intoxication manslaughter.

De La Cruz had been injured in the crash that killed her daughter, Leah Marie Gonzalez, early on Feb. 8.

However, the state decided to proceed with charges at this time, Escobar said.

The morning of the incident, police responded to the scene around 3:30 a.m. at U.S. Highway 83 on the west side of the city, according to a news release.

“When officers arrived, they saw that a black Nissan SUV had collided into the back of a garbage truck,” the release stated, identifying De La Cruz as the driver of the vehicle. “Investigators say both individuals were not wearing their seat belts.”