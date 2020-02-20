Woman killed, three children sent to hospital in morning crash

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a Thursday morning crash which left one woman dead and three children in the hospital, according to a news release from DPS.

Early investigation shows a 2002 Mercury Mountaineer, driven by 30-year-old Sandra Patricia Diaz of San Benito, was traveling south on F.M. 1420, north of County Road 800 in Willacy County, when the driver lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle then went airborne, striking a utility pole.

Diaz sustained major injuries and died at the scene. The three children traveling with Diaz were all transported to Valley Baptist Hospital. One child remains in critical condition.