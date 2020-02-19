LETTERS: Migrant workers are mistreated; Iran weak

Migrant workers are mistreated
Many citizens are being affected because of the fault of many factories and workplaces. These factories and workplaces just focus on raising their economy and look for the good of their business.
However, the majority of the time these factories work so much to raise their company that they to not worry about their workers.
The problem that has been affecting many families and communities is low wages. Low wages is one problem that has been moving along throughout the years, and even though there are many demands against this issue, there hasn’t been a solution.
Many families are being affected because they do not earn enough to support their family. This major problem mostly happens in countries where there is a lot of immigration.
These immigrants are the correct candidates to work in these factories, since they often they do not have the right to protest. It is easier for the bosses of the factories to control their workers, paying them low wages and working them full time.
Many immigrants accept to work in any kind of job just for a small amount of money. They not only receive a small salary, but they do not receive any type of help for their family. This might seem like the worst part, but apparently not all the immigrants get the opportunity to work.
Many of these needed people do not have the ability to read or write and they do not have the qualities to get accepted at a job so they do not get the opportunity to work.
Astrid Castillo
Pharr
Iran weak
Before President Trump ordered the strike that killed Iranian military commander and terrorist mastermind Qassem Soleimani, the U.S. and Iran had already been in a state of undeclared war for 40 years. The conflict
began Nov. 4, 1979, when Iranian radicals seized the U.S. embassy in Tehran and took 52 Americans hostage for 444 days. In 1983, The Iranians attacked a U.S. embassy and a Marine barracks in Beirut, killing 370 American and French peace-keeping forces and many others as they slept.
This undeclared war led to direct military confrontation in Iraq, where Iranians killed more than 1,000 American troops with improvised explosive devices. Unbelievably, in the face of this Iranian escalation, the Obama administration promised Iran a nuclear deal and gave them $1.7 billion in cash, hoping this would lead to peace. Instead, the Iranians developed a nuclear weapons program, and used the money to fund terrorist wars in Syria, Saudi Arabia, Yemen, Bahrain, Lebanon, Afghanistan and Iraq, all while continually targeting U.S. forces.
Thankfully, President Trump left the failed nuclear deal, and responded to Iranian aggression with a maximum pressure campaign of economic sanctions meant to stifle Iran’s war-making capability. The sanctions resulted in civil unrest and mass protests against the Iranian regime. Facing a possible revolt, Iran chose to escalate attacks against U.S. forces in Iraq, hoping we would back down in fear and give them much-needed sanctions relief.
In an incredibly bold move, President Trump ordered the termination of Soleimani as he arrived in Iraq to carry out more terror attacks. The strike was a decisive blow, and has Iran terrified.
Diplomatic negotiations are near. Expect Iran to seek de-escalation. Fears of war are overblown, as Iran has never been weaker, and prospects for peace have never been closer.
Rene Ortega
Weslaco