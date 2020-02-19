LETTERS: Migrant workers are mistreated; Iran weak

Migrant workers are mistreated

Many citizens are being affected because of the fault of many factories and workplaces. These factories and workplaces just focus on raising their economy and look for the good of their business.

However, the majority of the time these factories work so much to raise their company that they to not worry about their workers.

The problem that has been affecting many families and communities is low wages. Low wages is one problem that has been moving along throughout the years, and even though there are many demands against this issue, there hasn’t been a solution.

Many families are being affected because they do not earn enough to support their family. This major problem mostly happens in countries where there is a lot of immigration.

These immigrants are the correct candidates to work in these factories, since they often they do not have the right to protest. It is easier for the bosses of the factories to control their workers, paying them low wages and working them full time.

Many immigrants accept to work in any kind of job just for a small amount of money. They not only receive a small salary, but they do not receive any type of help for their family. This might seem like the worst part, but apparently not all the immigrants get the opportunity to work.

Many of these needed people do not have the ability to read or write and they do not have the qualities to get accepted at a job so they do not get the opportunity to work.

Astrid Castillo

Pharr

