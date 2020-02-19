EDITORIAL: Closure

John Feit is dead, and his fate is now in the hands of his maker. His case will now join thousands that are sent to the dark crypt of criminal files that are considered closed.

That closure was six decades in coming, and we hope it extends to the family of the young woman he was convicted of killing, his own family, who dealt with half a century of unresolved questions and accusations, and for the family of the Catholic Church, in the Rio Grande Valley and beyond, that was mired in a hushed but deep scandal that tested the faith of many of its most devout members.

Feit, who died Feb. 6 in Huntsville, was convicted in December 2017 for a murder he allegedly committed in 1960 while he was a priest in McAllen.

Irene Garza, a 25-year old schoolteacher and former Miss All South Texas Sweetheart, disappeared after she had gone to confession on April 16, 1960. Her body was found five days later in a canal in Hidalgo County. The investigation raised interest in Feit, a McAllen priest who had heard Garza’s confession that night.

Church officials resisted efforts to interrogate Feit and reassigned him to a monastery in Missouri. Garza’s case grew cold, but it wouldn’t go away; instead it festered, like a wound that wouldn’t heal.

In 2014, longtime Hidalgo County District Attorney Rene Guerra was challenged by Ricardo Rodriguez, who pledged to bring Feit to trial and put the case to rest. Rodriguez won, partly on that promise.

He honored the pledge and Feit, who had left the priesthood and married, was arrested and brought to trial. He was convicted of murder, and was still appealing his conviction when he died last week.