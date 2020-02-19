EDINBURG — The city of Edinburg honored one of its own Tuesday evening.

Musician and actor Bobby Pulido was recognized with a proclamation that declared Feb. 18, 2020, as “Bobby Pulido Day” in Edinburg, citing Pulido’s impact on Tejano music, his representation of the city as a celebrity and his work with charity.

“I think this is long overdue,” Mayor Richard Molina said before reading the proclamation.

After growing up in Edinburg and taking part in the first mariachi band at Edinburg High, Pulido gained recognition in the mid-1990s as a Tejano star and teen idol with hits like “Desvelado” and “Se Murió De Amor.”

Pulido said he didn’t know he’d be honored with his own holiday.

“That was kind of a surprise, I just thought it was going to be a recognition of my career, so that’s pretty cool,” he said. “I’m humbled and very happy.”

Growing up in Edinburg, Pulido said, played a large role in who he is today.

“I think it’s kept me grounded,” he said. “I’ve lived in big cities, you kind of get lost in the shuffle there. There’s just something special about a small town, and it’s not as small as it used to be but it’s still that town, and being from this town is special.”

Pulido remembered describing his hometown to people he met while living outside the Valley.

“You try to describe to people from outside, from Mexico or Miami or other parts, and it’s hard for them, because a lot of people have never come here,” he said. “They say ‘Oh, McAllen?’ No dude. Edinburg. We’re different from McAllen people.”

Roberto Pulido, Bobby’s father, was at city hall Tuesday to watch his son be recognized. The senior Pulido was also a renowned musician, and Bobby said it was often tough to carve out his own, separate niche in the music industry.

“He’s a legend in his own right, so it was tough coming up and doing stuff on my own,” he said. “One of my dad’s fans told me ‘you’re never going to be like your dad,’ and it was always something that I was trying to fight for a name, to make a name for myself. I’m very proud of my father, I still am today.”

Pulido said he intends to remain active in the community.

“There’s always work to be done, and I recognize that,” he said. “I’m always willing to meet that challenge, and I’m looking forward to in the future doing more things for the community.”

Monitor staff writer Francisco Jimenez contributed to this report.