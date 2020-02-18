Honoring 25 years of Selena Quintanilla’s legacy, Q Productions announced a tribute concert to be held at the Alamodome in San Antonio on May 9.

“We are excited to bring this ultimate fan experience to honor and celebrate my sister, Selena,” CEO of Q Productions Suzette Quintanilla said. “Over the past 25 years, her influence and relevance has only grown throughout generations. Through our father, Abraham Quintanilla, we were taught to persevere in the face of adversity and to work hard to accomplish our dreams. Those core values, along with her amazing talent and ability to connect with people, has helped sustain Selena’s legacy and it is what makes her an impactful and important role model 25 years later.”

Called the largest fan celebration, Selena XXV-Veinticinco Años will feature various Latin artists in addition to highlighting Selena’s influence on music.

The line-up includes Pitbull, Los Tucanes de Tijuana, A.B. Quintanilla III y Los Kumbia Allstarz, Becky G, Elida y Avante, Ruben Ramos, Pete Astudillo, Gilbert Velasquez, Ricardo Castillón, Ally Brooke, Isabel Marie and The Lab.

In addition to the line-up, there will be more Selena experiences such as a laser light show tribute finale presented by H-E-B.

“San Antonio is honored to pay tribute to the most celebrated Mexican-American entertainer of all time by hosting Selena XXV at the Alamodome,” San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said. “Our city is committed to make this an event to remember.”

Selena XXV – Veinticinco Años Tribute Concert is scheduled from 12 p.m. to 11:45 p.m. on May 9, 2020. Doors will open at 11 a.m. Tickets are on sale now on Ticketmaster and at the Alamodome Box Office, ranging from $40 to $200.

“My family and I are excited to celebrate this special moment for her 25 year legacy in San Antonio, Texas with her fans around the world,” Quintanilla said. “San Antonio and the Alamodome have always held a special place in our hearts and we’re honored that the city of San Antonio has welcomed us.”