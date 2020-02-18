LETTERS: Immigrants need better treatment; Little time left to save planet

Immigrants need better treatment

An issue that has been faced locally in the Rio Grande Valley is the mistreatment of immigrants in local migrant detention camps.

These immigrants who have tried to seek asylum in the United States are relocated to these camps, and many of these foreigners face inhumane conditions during their stay.

These conditions consist of living quarters known as “pods” that look like literal dog cages, blankets that appear to be made of aluminum foil, bags of shampoo meant to serve as a body wash, and sometimes they have no mattresses. The mistreatment and neglect is so intense to the point where some people have come forward and admitted to drinking toilet water in a desperate thirst.

Just recently, a teenage boy by the name of Carlos Vasquez died in the care of Border Patrol agents at the age of 16. He was held in quarantine, for he posed a risk to others because he had the flu. In this isolation, his multiple attempts to garner the authorities’ medical attention were ignored, and ultimately he died due to lack of medical attention. This incident happened in Weslaco, our own backyard.

Not being an American doesn’t excuse the fact that he required medical attention and didn’t get it. This young man was left to die in a cell, all alone in an unfamiliar location.

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time this “tragedy” has happened; this is something all too common in the United States. If nothing is done to prevent this, the vicious cycle will continue to repeat itself. It is up to us, the people, to make a change.

Amber Garza

Pharr