Jury trial rescheduled in fatal drunk driving case

EDINBURG — A 46-year-old man accused of driving drunk and causing an accident in 2018 that killed his 11-year-old son will have to wait until early March for his day in court.

Jose Alonzo Quintanilla appeared in court Tuesday morning for jury selection on a charge of intoxication manslaughter for the death of his son on Sept. 19, 2018.

According to the indictment, he’s accused of driving while intoxicated when he caused the crash.

The trial was rescheduled because one of the witnesses, forensic pathologist Norma Farley, wasn’t available this week, according to the hearing.