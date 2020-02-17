A sold out crowd cheers on matadora Karla Santoyo,27 of Aguascalientes, Mexico, as she walks the Santa Maria Bull Ring after her performance on Sunday, Feb.16, 2020 in La Gloria. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |dlopez@themonitor.com
Matador Cayetano Delgado,22, blows a kiss before entering the Santa Maria Bull Ring for the Bloodless Bullfights with Karla Santoyo .The matadors wear a ceremonial outfit called traje de luces, or ‘suit of lights’. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |dlopez@themonitor.com
The bull snatches the pink and yellow ‘capa’ during a ‘bloodless bullfight’ at the Santa Maria Bull Ring on Sunday, Feb.16, 2020 in La Gloria. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |dlopez@themonitor.com
Matadora Karla Santoyo,27, looks back at the crowd after retrieving the flowers from bulls back during the corrida at the rancho La Querencia on Sunday, Feb.16, 2020 in La Gloria. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |dlopez@themonitor.com
Cayetano Delgado,22, protects himself from a charging bull during the ‘ bloodless bullfights at rancho La Querencia Santa Maria Bull Ring on Sunday, Feb.16, 2020 in La Gloria. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |dlopez@themonitor.com
Dressed in their ‘traje de luces’ suit of lights matador Cayetano Delgado and matadora Karla Santoyo at rancho La Querencia Santa Maria Bull Ring. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
Fred Renk, 81 takes a bow at the start of the corrida with torrera Karla Santoyo and Matador Cayetano Delgado. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |dlopez@themonitor.com
Dancing horse at the Santa Maria bull ring. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
Holding the ‘muleta”, matador Cayetano Delgado,22, prepares to dance with the bull during the Bloodless Bullfights at the Santa Maria Bull Ring. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
Karla Santoyo,27, kneels at the alter before stepping into the bull ring at the Santa Maria arena. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
Ceremonial ‘traje de luces’ suit of lights with a ‘capa’ a pink and yellow cape during a bloodless bullfights. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |dlopez@themonitor.com
Red roses litter the bull ring at Santa Maria arena after a ‘corrida’ on Sunday, Feb.16, 2020 in La Gloria. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |dlopez@themonitor.com
A weathered leather case holds matadors Cayentano Delgado’s ‘montera’ along with photographs and a religious cross. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |dlopez@themonitor.com
Adjustments on Karla Santoyo Matadora ‘traje de luces’ suit of lights. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |dlopez@themonitor.com
Cayetano Delgado,22, taunts the bull during a ‘corrida’ on Sunday, Feb.16, 2020 in La Gloria. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |dlopez@themonitor.com
Karla Santoyo,27, stretches to adjust her ‘traje de luz’ suit of lights at the Santa Maria Bull Ring. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com

