Local NewsMultimediaPhotosSlice of Life Photo Gallery: Cierre con Broche de Oro Don Fred Renk Delcia Lopez - February 17, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ReddIt A sold out crowd cheers on matadora Karla Santoyo,27 of Aguascalientes, Mexico, as she walks the Santa Maria Bull Ring after her performance on Sunday, Feb.16, 2020 in La Gloria. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |dlopez@themonitor.com Matador Cayetano Delgado,22, blows a kiss before entering the Santa Maria Bull Ring for the Bloodless Bullfights with Karla Santoyo .The matadors wear a ceremonial outfit called traje de luces, or ‘suit of lights’. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |dlopez@themonitor.com The bull snatches the pink and yellow ‘capa’ during a ‘bloodless bullfight’ at the Santa Maria Bull Ring on Sunday, Feb.16, 2020 in La Gloria. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |dlopez@themonitor.com Matadora Karla Santoyo,27, looks back at the crowd after retrieving the flowers from bulls back during the corrida at the rancho La Querencia on Sunday, Feb.16, 2020 in La Gloria. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |dlopez@themonitor.com Cayetano Delgado,22, protects himself from a charging bull during the ‘ bloodless bullfights at rancho La Querencia Santa Maria Bull Ring on Sunday, Feb.16, 2020 in La Gloria. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |dlopez@themonitor.com Dressed in their ‘traje de luces’ suit of lights matador Cayetano Delgado and matadora Karla Santoyo at rancho La Querencia Santa Maria Bull Ring. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Fred Renk, 81 takes a bow at the start of the corrida with torrera Karla Santoyo and Matador Cayetano Delgado. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |dlopez@themonitor.com Dancing horse at the Santa Maria bull ring. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Holding the ‘muleta”, matador Cayetano Delgado,22, prepares to dance with the bull during the Bloodless Bullfights at the Santa Maria Bull Ring. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Karla Santoyo,27, kneels at the alter before stepping into the bull ring at the Santa Maria arena. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Ceremonial ‘traje de luces’ suit of lights with a ‘capa’ a pink and yellow cape during a bloodless bullfights. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |dlopez@themonitor.com Red roses litter the bull ring at Santa Maria arena after a ‘corrida’ on Sunday, Feb.16, 2020 in La Gloria. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |dlopez@themonitor.com A weathered leather case holds matadors Cayentano Delgado’s ‘montera’ along with photographs and a religious cross. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |dlopez@themonitor.com Adjustments on Karla Santoyo Matadora ‘traje de luces’ suit of lights. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |dlopez@themonitor.com Cayetano Delgado,22, taunts the bull during a ‘corrida’ on Sunday, Feb.16, 2020 in La Gloria. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |dlopez@themonitor.com Karla Santoyo,27, stretches to adjust her ‘traje de luz’ suit of lights at the Santa Maria Bull Ring. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR La Gloria bloodless bullfight don hangs up his cape Early voting begins Tuesday Lawn care app launches in McAllen Historian to recount Brownsville Jockey’s 50-year career in book Brownsville man granted bond in meth case