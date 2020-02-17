SportsHigh SchoolLocal NewsMultimediaPhotos Photo Gallery: Bi-District Mission Veterans with a nail bitter over Valley View 36-32 Delcia Lopez - February 17, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ReddIt Mission Vets Kaylee Flores (23) Leila De Leon (21) and Ashley Gutierrez (3) vie for a rebound against Valley View Angela Garcia (23) during a bi-district girls high school game at Mission Veterans Memorial gymnasium on Monday, Feb.17, 2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Valley View Jimena Munoz (32) battles for a rebound against Mission Veterans Jenessa De La Garza(15) and Kelly Garcia (33) during a bi-district girls high school game at Mission Veterans Memorial gymnasium on Monday, Feb.17, 2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |dlopez@themonitor.com Valley View Julie Ponce (3) and Jimena Munoz (32) vie for a rebound against Mission Veterans Nyleen Canizalez (35) during a bi-district girls high school game at Mission Veterans Memorial gymnasium on Monday, Feb.17, 2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |dlopez@themonitor.com Valley View J.C. Prado (21) battles for a rebound against Mission Veterans Jenessa De La Garza (15) during a bi-district girls high school game at Mission Veterans Memorial gymnasium on Monday, Feb.17, 2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |dlopez@themonitor.com Mission Vets Kaylee Flores (23) and Leila De Leon (21) vie for a rebound against Valley View during a bi-district girls high school game at Mission Veterans Memorial gymnasium on Monday, Feb.17, 2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |dlopez@themonitor.com Valley View Jimena Munoz (32) lunges after losing control of the ball against Mission Veterans Ashley Gutierrez (3) during a bi-district girls high school game at Mission Veterans Memorial gymnasium on Monday, Feb.17, 2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |dlopez@themonitor.com Mission Vets Leila De Leon (21) gets hit in the face by Valley View Daniela Garza (12) during a bi-district girls high school game at Mission Veterans Memorial gymnasium on Monday, Feb.17, 2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |dlopez@themonitor.com Valley View girls basketball coach Arnold Martinez is pulled back by his vest by his assistant Edgar Guerra during a bi-district game against Mission Veterans on Monday, Feb.17, 2020. The matchup pitted playoff veterans against postseason newcomers. The Patriots and Tigers traded blows throughout the contest leading to a tight race to the finish. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Cantu, Flores lift Patriots over Valley View into area round LNG signs pipeline agreement Ex-sheriff’s deputy serving money laundering sentence avoids appeal dismissal State legislature candidates talk education at forums Edinburg leadership mulls vacant posts