Edinburg leadership mulls vacant posts 

EDINBURG — The economic development board met behind closed doors Monday to discuss the vacant executive director position.

Interim Edinburg City Manager Richard Hinojosa is currently serving as the interim director for the Edinburg Economic Development Corporation (EEDC), but Hinojosa appears to be on his way out.

Last week, Edinburg council members decided to offer the city manager post to Ron Garza, executive director for the Lower Rio Grande Valley Development Council. Garza was one of five finalists, Hinojosa included.

So the council’s offer to Garza all but guarantees that Hinojosa will likely vacate both interim posts in the near future, as he was filling in for the EEDC as part of his duties as interim city manager. And he took on the additional workload at no extra cost.

EEDC board members took no action on the executive director post on Monday. Instead, they spoke for about 40 minutes in executive session and came back to open session only to adjourn the meeting.

Council members, however, are scheduled to meet Tuesday afternoon and could make a final decision on the city manager post, as it is listed as an item for discussion and possible action.

They are also set to discuss and possibly take action on Robert’s Rules of Order and city council procedural rules. This has been a topic of interest in the past, as both factions on the council have previously argued that the rules are used to silence them.

Then on Wednesday and Thursday afternoon, the council will meet again to interview and possibly select a city secretary. Edinburg Records Processing Specialist Joe Rios has been serving as the interim city secretary since November 2019, when the council terminated former city secretary Ludivina Leal.