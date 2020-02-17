Early voting in Hidalgo County for the March primaries is set to begin Tuesday and will run through Friday, Feb. 28.

Election Day is Tuesday, March 3.

There are federal, state and county races on the ballot, along with a series of propositions.

Hidalgo County Voters can cast their ballot at any county polling location, and the address of the nearest polling location to you can be found by visiting www.hidalgocounty.us/elections.

Voters will consider 10 Republican ballot propositions and 11 Democratic propositions.

The propositions list policy priorities that Texas party leadership wants to have the public’s input on.

Half a dozen Republican candidates will challenge President Donald Trump on the ballot, while 17 presidential candidates will appear on the Democratic ballot.

Texas Senator John Cornyn, a Republican, will face four challengers within his own party, while a dozen candidates are competing to run as the Democratic challenger in November.

In other races, several long-tenured moderate Democratic incumbents are seeing challenges mounted by more members of their party, including U.S. House District 28 Congressman Henry Cuellar and Texas Sen. Eddie Lucio Jr.

The race for Hidalgo County sheriff will also be on the ballot, as incumbent J.E. “Eddie” Guerra faces off against Frank Guerrero and Raul Salinas. Whoever comes out on top in that race will challenge the sole GOP candidate, Ezequiel “Zeik” Jurado in November.

Hidalgo County voters will also select judges for two new courts approved by the Texas legislature during the last session.

In Starr County, Omar Escobar, the district attorney for the 229th Judicial District, is being challenged by attorney Gocha Ramirez. The race drew no Republican challengers.

Voters may find the complete list of primary races by contacting their local elections department.

As of Feb. 10, Hidalgo County had a total of 378,743 registered voters, county records show. Early voting begins Monday, Feb. 17 and runs continuously through Friday, Feb. 28. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. throughout early voting, except on Sunday, Feb. 23, when they will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.