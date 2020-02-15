UTRGV rallies past Kansas State

The UTRGV Vaqueros scored four runs in the seventh to come from behind and beat the Kansas State University Wildcats 5-3 on Saturday at UTRGV Baseball Stadium.

This is the first time the Vaqueros (2-0) have had multiple wins over the same Big 12 team in a season since 2000, when the team had three wins over Texas Tech and two over Texas A&M. The Vaqueros had three wins against three different Big 12 opponents last season.

Down 3-1 in the seventh, the Vaqueros loaded the bases on two walks and a hit batsman. Junior Jacob Hirsh got plunked by Eric Torres (0-1) to force-in a run. One out later, junior Freddy Rojas Jr. came up with an infield-single to tie the game and senior Andy Atwood hit a two-run single to give the Vaqueros the lead.

Atwood finished 2-for-3 while junior Darian Luper went 2-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored.

That made a winner of junior Deryk Serbantez (1-0), who struck out two in two perfect innings of relief.

Graduate student Max Badlerrama Jr. struck out two in two hitless innings for his first save.

After being held to one hit on Friday, the Wildcats (0-2) opened the game with three-straight hits, including a two-run home run by Caleb Littlejim.

The Vaqueros got a run back on a single by senior Coleman Grubbs in the third, but the Wildcats extended their lead to 3-1 on an error in the fourth.

UTRGV and Kansas State play the third game of this four-game series on Sunday at 2 p.m.