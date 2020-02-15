McAllen Memorial senior Campbell Speights and La Joya High senior Eddie Villarreal were voted Class 6A first team all-state selections by the Texas Sports Writers Association at running back and fullback, respectively, the organization announced Saturday.

Speights, who recently signed to play collegiately at the U.S. Naval Academy, was also named The Monitor’s Offensive Player of the Year for his work leading the Mustangs’ backfield. Speights led the Rio Grande Valley in rushing during his senior season, racking up a career-high 2,568 yards on the ground, 9.7 yards per carry and 37 rushing touchdowns.

The Mustangs’ workhorse back also notched 11 100-yard rushing games in 12 contests.

Villarreal, meanwhile, powered the Coyotes’ relentless rushing attack and led them to the brink of the playoffs. He tallied 1,684 rushing yards, the second-most in District 30-6A, to go along with 16 touchdowns.

Together, Speights and Villarreal claimed two of the four spots for running backs on the Class 6A first team all-state team for 30-6A.

“I wasn’t expecting to do something crazy,” Speights said. “I just wanted to come in and play ball like I always have. When you put your mind to it, you dream and you keep chasing it, things like this happen.”

The Rio Grande Valley was particularly well-represented throughout the second and third team all-state teams.

McAllen High’s Robert Amador and Edinburg Vela’s Jaime Perez each earned spots on the Class 6A second team all-state squad at punter and kick returner, respectively.

PSJA High linebacker Jacob Sanchez, McAllen Memorial defensive back Diego Villarreal and Weslaco East guard Pedro Posadas and utility player Hector Muniz all earned third team all-state nods.

Meanwhile, Sharyland Pioneer quarterback Eddie Lee Marburger, Mercedes linebacker Brandon Adame, Roma safety Hiram Flores and Mission Veterans defensive back Mike DeAnda all landed on the Class 5A second team all-state squad.

Finally, La Joya Palmview running back Carlos Pena and defensive back Freddy Flores were both named Class 5A third team all-state selections.