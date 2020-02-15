Local NewsMultimediaPhotosSportsUTRGV Vaqueros Photo Gallery: UTRGV Vaqueros clip Seattle U Redhawks 79-72 Delcia Lopez - February 15, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ReddIt Texas-Rio Grande Valley’s Sean Rhea (1) and Seattle U Myles Carter (1) battle for a loose ball during the first half of a college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, in Edinburg, Texas. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Texas-Rio Grande Valley’s Sean Rhea (1) and Seattle U Myles Carter (1)vie for a rebound during the first half of a college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, in Edinburg, Texas. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Texas-Rio Grande Valley’s Quinton Johnson ll (2) takes a tumble against SeattleU Aaron Nettles (10) during the first half of a college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, in Edinburg, Texas. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Texas-Rio Grande Valley’s Sean Rhea (1) on a rebound attempt against Seattle U Myles Carter (1) and Terrell Brown (23) during the first half of a college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, in Edinburg, Texas. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Texas-Rio Grande Valley’s Lesley Varner ll (11) and SeattleU Riley Gribsby (11) scramble for a loose ball during the first half of a college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, in Edinburg, Texas. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Texas-Rio Grande Valley’s Sean Rhea (1) attempts to snag a rebound against Seattle U Mattia Da Campo (12) during the first half of a college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, in Edinburg, Texas. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Texas-Rio Grande Valley’s Quinton Johnson ll (2) is tied up on a loose ball by SeattleU Morgan Means (13) during the first half of a college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, in Edinburg, Texas. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Texas-Rio Grande Valley’s Jordan Jackson (22) on a drive against SeattleU Morgan Means (13) during the first half of a college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, in Edinburg, Texas. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Texas-Rio Grande Valley’s Sean Rhea (1) and Seattle U Jordan Dallas (21) during the first half of a college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, in Edinburg, Texas. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Honoring the heroes of Iwo Jima Desecration of Don Pedrito Jaramillo shrine under probe Mexican artist showcases talent at local museum New director of Lower Valley advocacy groups has Upper Valley roots UTRGV Athletics inducts 2020 Hall of Fame class