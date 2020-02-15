Texas-Rio Grande Valley’s Sean Rhea (1) and Seattle U Myles Carter (1) battle for a loose ball during the first half of a college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, in Edinburg, Texas. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
Texas-Rio Grande Valley’s Sean Rhea (1) and Seattle U Myles Carter (1)vie for a rebound during the first half of a college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, in Edinburg, Texas. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
Texas-Rio Grande Valley’s Quinton Johnson ll (2) takes a tumble against SeattleU Aaron Nettles (10) during the first half of a college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, in Edinburg, Texas. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
Texas-Rio Grande Valley’s Sean Rhea (1) on a rebound attempt against Seattle U Myles Carter (1) and Terrell Brown (23) during the first half of a college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, in Edinburg, Texas. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
Texas-Rio Grande Valley’s Lesley Varner ll (11) and SeattleU Riley Gribsby (11) scramble for a loose ball during the first half of a college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, in Edinburg, Texas. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
Texas-Rio Grande Valley’s Sean Rhea (1) attempts to snag a rebound against Seattle U Mattia Da Campo (12) during the first half of a college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, in Edinburg, Texas. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
Texas-Rio Grande Valley’s Quinton Johnson ll (2) is tied up on a loose ball by SeattleU Morgan Means (13) during the first half of a college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, in Edinburg, Texas. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
Texas-Rio Grande Valley’s Jordan Jackson (22) on a drive against SeattleU Morgan Means (13) during the first half of a college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, in Edinburg, Texas. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
Texas-Rio Grande Valley’s Sean Rhea (1) and Seattle U Jordan Dallas (21) during the first half of a college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, in Edinburg, Texas. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com

