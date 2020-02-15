Man charged with murder in Starr County shooting investigation

Local authorities have made an arrest in the shooting death of a 34-year-old man in Garceño this week.

Alejandro Barron, 37, was arrested Friday and charged with murder in Arturo Gomez Jr.’s death.

The arrest stems from an early Thursday morning shooting in the Garceño area, located between Roma and Rio Grande City. Carlos Delgado, spokesman for the Starr County Sheriff’s Office, said deputies responded to shots fired around 3:34 a.m. and “were informed of several vehicles leaving the area at a high rate of speed and that someone had been shot.”

Gomez was then found inside a grey pickup truck at the Starr County Hospital, and died at the hospital. Authorities stated at the time that other individuals inside the truck were cooperating with investigators.

Barron had been identified as a person of interest and was arrested at 8:25 p.m. Friday. He’s currently being held without bond.