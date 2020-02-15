Garden View: McAllen farmers market offers variety of produce and goods

The Growing Growers Farmers Market, located in McAllen’s Firemen’s Park, is celebrating its 12th birthday today.

That may not seem very long ago, but I surely remember when we had no farmers markets in Hidalgo County.

After years of hearing the question “where are the farmers markets?” from Winter Texans, I finally found a way to build a community development project — with the help of co-workers and friends, teaching organic vegetable production, food safety, food preparation, and market and business plan development. We called the program Growing Growers. We also included small animal production classes, so that we could offer participants a variety of ways to produce and sell farm goods.

Within a couple of years, we needed a larger space than the park in San Juan where we started and moved to Firemen’s Park in McAllen. This move gave us room to include other farm/ ranch products beyond vegetables. Jams and jellies, grass-fed beef, Gulf caught shrimp, fryers and eggs, fresh and dried herbs, and local honey were added. We quickly found a customer need to include baked goods and products for those with special dietary needs, like gluten-free, vegan, and keto friendly. Goat’s milk soap and shampoo, along with natural skin care items were added, as well as artisan chocolate.

There are lots of good reasons communities across America, support and rally for farmers markets. Farmers markets promote healthy diets and, ultimately, attendees add more fruits and vegetables to their diet.