Records: 2 Weslaco officers fired shots at domestic violence suspect

A probable cause affidavit reveals that two Weslaco police officers shot at a 54-year-old man on Feb. 2 as he drove toward one of the men, who had to jump out of the way to avoid being hit.

The document details allegations levied against Jose Luis Sandoval, who police shot once in the arm, after he led authorities on a vehicle pursuit that started and ended at 807 E. Washington St.

Sandoval is also accused of cutting two family members at the location.

The man remains jailed on $170,000 in bonds on charges of aggravated assault against a public servant, evading arrest and two counts of aggravated assault against a family member with a weapon.

While en route to the scene at 11:09 p.m., Weslaco dispatch let police responding to the domestic violence call know that Sandoval was armed with a knife, according to the probable cause affidavit.

When police arrived, a witness pointed toward Sandoval, who was running toward a passenger car, which he got into, the charging document stated.

“Sandoval accelerated at a high rate of speed towards Bridge Avenue,” the document stated.

From there, Sandoval is accused of leading police on a pursuit that eventually ended where it started.

At the location, police say Sandoval drove onto a grassy area before accelerating toward officer Raul Hernandez.

“Jose Luis accelerated his vehicle towards Officer Hernandez, who feared for his life and he discharged his department issued firearm to stop the threat,” the affidavit stated. “Officer Hernandez had to jump out of the way of the vehicle to avoid being hit. Officer Hernandez knocked over a trash can in the process.”

Officer Eric Pemelton was also at the location when this allegedly occurred.

“Officer Pemelton feared for Officer Hernandez’s safety and attempted to stop the threat. Both officers fired their firearms several times,” the document stated. “The vehicle was struck in several areas. The suspect was also struck on the right arm.”

Pemelton, Hernandez and another officer then got Hernandez out of the vehicle and began to render first aid and apply a tourniquet to his injured arm.

The charging documents also details disturbing allegations of domestic abuse that began after a barbecue where a witness said Sandoval drank two 25-ounce beers and had taken two shots of liquor.

The domestic violence began when Sandoval and his family arrived home, according to the affidavit.

A witness who lives near Sandoval said he often heard arguments at the location, but when he heard a man yelling for a woman to open the door he thought it was different and decided to call police, according to the charging document.

One of the victims told police that Sandoval grabbed a 12-inch black knife during the argument and hit the victim, the probable cause affidavit stated.

That victim tried to stop Sandoval from cutting the other victim and was cut in the process, according to the charging document.