Power outage reported at Hidalgo County jail

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a power outage at the Hidalgo County jail on Friday.

According to Sgt. Francisco Medrano, the power went out at the facility just before 2 p.m.

“I just confirmed, yes, we do have a power loss issue, but we are taking precautions to keep everyone safe,” Medrano said. “We have multiple units out here, and no incidents as of now.”

Medrano confirmed that the facility does have multiple generators, but he said that he could not comment on the status of what exactly the issues are.

The sergeant said he could not comment on how the day-to-day operations have been affected by the outage.