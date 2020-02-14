McAllen police officer no-billed on official oppression charges

Updated at 11:35 a.m.

A Hidalgo County grand jury has no-billed a McAllen police officer charged with official oppression for allegedly drawing his weapon after an off-duty collision last year.

Hidalgo County District Attorney Ricardo Rodriguez Jr. confirmed that a grand jury no-billed Larry Tineo-Oliver Thursday.

The Texas Rangers arrested Tineo-Oliver in late January on charges of official oppression, terroristic threat, false report and tampering or fabricating evidence.

The charges stemmed from what was reported as a minor accident on Aug. 15, 2019, at about 4:23 p.m. in the vicinity of 2200 W. 107 in McAllen.

“The accident report, generally, outlines a lane ‘cut off’ that resulted in an accident,” according to a McAllen Police Department news release, which stated that Tineo-Oliver was interviewed by Rangers on Oct. 8, 2019, about the incident. “The Operator/Occupants of the vehicle involved in the motor vehicle accident with Officer Tineo-Oliver filed complaints with TX DPS Rangers including that Officer Tineo-Oliver had cut them off resulting in accident and drew a weapon on them.”

McAllen police Lt. Joel Morales said Tineo-Oliver has been returned to his regular duties.