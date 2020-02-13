Starr County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting death near Garceño

Authorities in Starr County are investigating an early morning shooting in the Garceño area that left a 34-year-old man dead.

Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Carlos Delgado said Starr County deputies responded at around 3:34 a.m. Thursday to shots fired in the Garceño area, a community between Roma and Rio Grande City.

“As deputies were proceeding to location deputies were informed of several vehicles leaving the area at a high rate of speed and that someone had been shot,” Delgado said in a statement.

That individual is Arturo Gomez Jr., who was found inside a grey pickup truck at the Starr County Hospital.

The pickup’s occupants are identified and are cooperating.

“At this time a person of interest by last name Barron has been detained,” Delgado said in the statement.