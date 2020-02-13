LETTERS: Immigration management; Chasing a dream

Immigration management
There are abundant social issues occurring in society today; however, one of the major issues is immigration. Since there is a profuse amount of people who with to obtain a better life in the U.S., the Congress is unable to decide how to manage them. With the decision undecided, the situation became even more problematic over the decades.
The management of immigration is showing unfavorable results that can be related to Stephen Miller’s views. According to Editorial, America is not the bigoted fortress of Miller’s vision; it claims that Miller is a senior adviser for the president of the U.S. and is said to be a white supremacist and obsessed of reducing immigrants, which influenced the backlog in U.S. Immigration Courts.
Reportedly, Miller was behind the decision to separate immigrant children from their parents at the border and is determined to legislate a rule that would disprove everlasting resident status to illegal immigrants who acquired any public aid. In addition, immigration courts have been poorly funded for decades and both Congress and our presidents are to blame for spending more on increasing the enforcement of immigration than on the courts, which fed the backlog.
Miller’s influence is a grave situation, but President Trump’s declaration made this social issue even more terrible.
Trump’s declaration to deport illegal immigrants won’t be only for the ones who commit crimes anymore; now it is for every immigrant staying in the U.S. illegally. This brought the separation of families and spending scarce resources that should be for deporting immoral people.
The management of immigration has been handled poorly. The influence of Miller and Trump’s declaration has produced devastating results and should be handled with better care for the immigrants.
Astrid Ortega
Hidalgo
Chasing a dream
Families come to this new land seeking the “American Dream.”
These people do not care about leaving everything behind and starting from zero as long as they accomplish this new main goal they have in mind.
Different families from all over the world migrate to the United States in order to give their families a better life and a better future here rather than their hometowns.
To many individuals, the American Dream is an ideal based on the belief of treating everyone as equals and for everyone to succeed equally in this nation.
No one assures these people this goal or dream, but they decide to risk everything and migrate here in chances of starting a better life. Many immigrants face many challenges and obstacles once they migrate to the Americas; some struggle more than others to find shelter, food, jobs and more importantly education. Due to this, they lack money and slowly start getting in debt, and the rate of poverty increases in the areas where these immigrants live.
Illegal immigrants are not assured help from the government, and if they have problems with their finances no one will actually help them.
Reform means to change into an improved form or condition by amending or removing faults or abuses.
Who will actually help all these immigrants change into better working and living conditions? Who will treat them as equals and not discriminate because they moved to a new country for a better future?
As long as I know, all of us are immigrants here, and we all deserve the same opportunity.
Valerie de Santiago
Hidalgo