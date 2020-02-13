EDITORIAL: Big boost

America’s most prominent medical schools — the Mayo Clinic, Harvard and Johns Hopkins, for example — are known for more than producing some of our nation’s top physicians; they also conduct groundbreaking research that advances health care and patient treatment.

The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley School of Medicine has just received a major boost toward joining that elite group of institutions.

The Valley Baptist Legacy Foundation has donated $38 million to UTRGV that will fund a program called THRIVE — Transform Health Research in the Valley and Elsewhere — establishing what is intended to be one of the nation’s top biomedical research programs.

UTRGV President Guy Bailey and medical school Dean John H. Krouse announced the donation Tuesday at the university’s Clinical Education Building in Harlingen, saying it’s the largest single donation in South Texas higher education history. The Legacy Foundation also donated $15 million three years ago to establish the UTRGV Institute of Neurosciences, which is currently under construction.

Krouse said the gift will help fund research in areas that include childhood genetic research and regenerative medicine, expanding the work of the South Texas Diabetes and Obesity Institute. The university will also provide residents into the general surgery program at Valley Baptist Medical Center-Harlingen.

This helps fulfill the dreams of many Valley residents who advocated for a medical school in South Texas for decades.

Not only does it provide valuable educational opportunities for our top students who no longer have to leave the Valley to study, but it also helps provide medical professionals who can help address the chronic lack of doctors in the region. Even now, UTRGV residents and interns are helping provide medical care to more residents than ever before.