John Feit, the former priest convicted in December 2017 of the 1960 murder of Irene Garza of McAllen, has died at the age of 87, according to Hidalgo County District Attorney Ricardo Rodriguez.

Rodriguez said Feit died of natural causes Wednesday. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice also confirmed that Feit had been moved to a medical facility that day.

His death, according to the DA, will have no impact on Feit’s conviction, which he was appealing.

“The appeal will obviously be abated because of his death,” Rodriguez said. “The family of Irene Garza has also been notified of John Feit’s death.”

Check back for the full story.

Editor’s note: This story was updated to include new information about the TDCJ and to correct Feit’s age.