Alton man indicted on charges from double homicide

A Hidalgo County grand jury has returned an indictment against a 23-year-old Alton man charging him with capital murder of multiple persons.

Hidalgo County District Attorney Ricardo Rodriguez confirmed Wednesday that an indictment against Oscar Armando Velasquez is currently in intake at his office charging the man with the fatal shootings of 34-year-old Carlos Perez and 25-year-old Eduardo Rodriguez in the 900 block of Jefferson Street in Alton on Nov. 8.

Velasquez, who was arrested on Nov. 17 at the Hidalgo-Reynosa International Bridge, also faces three counts of criminal attempted murder, Rodriguez said.

The man had been scheduled for a probable cause hearing in an attempt to have his $2.5 million in bonds reduced Thursday morning, but the hearing was canceled because of the indictment.

Little information about the killing has been released.

A brief probable cause affidavit alleges an argument between a group of people led to the shooting and Alton Police Chief Jonathan B. Flores has only described the incident as a domestic dispute.

The affidavit alleges Velasquez used a handgun with a silver slide in the shooting before fleeing the scene in a white Honda CRV.

He remains in jail.