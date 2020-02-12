Edinburg man convicted in ‘road rage’ murder gets 20 years for crime of ‘sudden passion’

EDINBURG — An Edinburg man convicted of gunning down a 27-year-old man near the Hidalgo County Courthouse more than two years ago during a road rage altercation learned his fate Wednesday afternoon.

State District Judge Fernando Mancias, who ruled that the killing was a case of sudden passion, sentenced 33-year-old Fabian Paredes to 20 years for second degree murder in the Oct. 9, 2017 killing of Joshua David Sanchez.

A jury found Paredes guilty of a charge of murder in late October of last year after a week-long trial. The state recommended that he be sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole under a first degree felony. However, due to the facts of the case, including that Sanchez followed Paredes that fateful day, Mancias ruled that the man’s killing was done in sudden passion, which made the defendant eligible for the second degree felony with a range of punishment of two to 20 years.

Paredes must serve at least two years of his sentence.

Before Mancias handed down the sentence, Paredes apologized to the family, saying he hopes they at some point can find it in their hearts to forgive him. That’s when Ana Cedillo, Sanchez’s aunt, told Paredes she forgave him.

She said she wanted Paredes to know that in his heart she forgave him, that’s when Paredes turned and said, “I’m sorry, ma’am.”

Paredes’ attorney, Terry Canales, argued that his client shot Sanchez in self defense after the two had a road rage altercation.

According to Canales, Paredes shot Sanchez after the man threatened to kill him and made a sudden movement for what he thought was a gun. Sanchez, as it turned out, did not have a weapon.

Assistant District Attorney Roxanna Salinas, however, introduced evidence showing how Paredes and his wife, Jill Hanson-Paredes, fled to South Padre Island after the shooting and erased dash cam evidence from the time of the shooting.

The husband and wife were arrested a week after the shooting.

The jury found him guilty of murder after about six hours of deliberations.

