Alton man gets 10 years for trying to solicit a minor

McALLEN — An Alton man accused of attempting to solicit a minor online was given a 10-year prison sentence, records show.

U.S. District Judge Micaela Alvarez sentenced Dan Eliud Moncada-Gonzalez to 120 months in connection with one count of coercion or enticement of a female.

The 23-year-old Alton man was arrested June 11, 2019 as a result of a coordinated effort led by federal agents into Moncada’s efforts to entice a minor, who he thought was 13 years old, through social media.

He pleaded guilty to the charge on Nov. 25, 2019.

Federal agents initiated and participated in an undercover online solicitation investigation using undercover federal agents posing as minors — in this instance, one agent posed as a 13-year-old girl on a social media app.

Shortly after creating the post, the agent received a response from someone under the username “Slim Shaddy.”

In the subsequent conversation, the agent told the user he was a 13-year-old girl, to which the user responded with a question about having sexual intercourse.

“The user continued the sexually explicit conversation on the app and sent two images of an erect penis and a screenshot of an adult female performing oral sex on an adult male to (the agent) who the user believed to be a 13-year-old minor female,” the complaint stated.

Moncada then asked to meet with the person he thought was a 13-year-old and arrangements were made to meet at a location in McAllen.

“Approximately 30 minutes later, a Jeep SUV arrived at the meeting location with a male subject driving. The Jeep was identical to the image the suspected male sent to (the agent) and the driver was a male wearing a blue shirt,” the complaint stated. “Agents immediately approached the Jeep and detained the driver. Agents also seized a cell phone from the driver’s floorboard.”

The driver, later identified as Moncada, admitted to sending sexually explicit images and videos of himself to a person he thought was a 13-year-old girl.

“Moncada also admitted to driving to the location to meet the 13-year-old female with the intent to engage in sexual activity, and admitted he was the person utilizing the username ‘Slim Shaddy,’ on the application,” the complaint stated.

In handing down its sentence, the court noted Moncada’s behavior was not a “lapse in judgment,” as Moncada’s attorney argued, but in fact “was provided multiple opportunities to stop his conduct,” a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern District of Texas stated.

In addition to the 10-year prison sentence, the court ordered Moncada to serve an additional five years of supervised release upon completion of his prison term; and will be required to comply with numerous requirements designed to restrict his access to children and the internet.

Moncada-Gonzalez will also be ordered to register as a sex offender.